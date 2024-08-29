Adnaan Shaikh, known for his Bigg Boss OTT 3 stint, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Ayesha Shaikh. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 20, with the wedding scheduled for September 24. According to the Bombay Times, the celebration will be held with a Walima on September 25.

While Adnaan is busy making arrangements ahead of his marriage to long-time girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh, he wants to keep the details a secret for now. "We have been together for two years now. I prefer to keep the other details private," Adnaan acknowledges.

Speaking about the wedding, Adnaan shares, "I am very excited, though a bit overwhelmed, as I have to manage everything as the groom—from catering to the venue, the attire, and all the shopping. A new chapter of life is about to begin. I was already a responsible person, and now I will also become a responsible husband."

The former Ace of Space participant also mentions that he feels he’s getting married later than most. He said that at 30, he's only now getting married and that many people will question why he's marrying at this age. He feels he has waited too long and doesn't want to delay marriage. Adnaan believes that marrying early is beneficial because you grow up with your partner.

He mentioned that waiting until you're 35 or 40 to get married can be challenging, as caring for your children properly may become harder. His advice is to marry at the right time.

Advertisement

Regarding his career, Adnaan mentions that he is entirely focused on wedding preparations at the moment. He has participated in two reality shows and several music videos but plans to focus on acting after the wedding. He hopes she will bring some good luck into his life.

Adnaan Shaikh’s stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 was short but impactful. He quickly built strong connections with other contestants and made headlines for his altercation with Lovekesh Kataria. Faisu and Elvish Yadav also made appearances on the show to stand by their friends.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo: Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat to grace Amitabh Bachchan's quizz show; Watch