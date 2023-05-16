Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare’s Net Worth

Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare has been all over the news post his stint in the popular reality show. Since the beginning of the show, Shiv grabbed the attention of the viewers as well as of the host. He was one of the few contestants inside the house who didn't badmouth others or got into fights. His unfiltered behaviour and opinion made him one of the favourite contestants. Currently, Shiv is in South Africa where he will be participating in the Rohit Shetty-led stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Although the show is not on air yet, fans are already rooting for Shiv and he believes he will make it to the semi-final round.

It is no secret that Shiv comes from a middle-class family and his humble upbringing reflects on his personality. It is through sheer hard work and dedication that he has come so far and still has a long way to go. With success and good work, Shiv has also evolved financially. He earned a whopping amount from Biss Boss 16 and fans are often curious to know how he spends. Let's take a look at Shiv Thakare's net worth, his expensive possessions, earning, and other exciting details.

Shiv Thakare's Net Worth

After coming out of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has gained immense wealth. At present, he is one of the richest personalities in the showbiz world. As of 2023, according to various reports, Shiv Thakare's net worth is estimated to be around 8 to 10 Million Dollars in USD

Shiv Thakare Net Worth Growth

Net Worth in 2021: $ 1.5 million

Net Worth in 2022: $3 million

Net Worth in 2023: $ 10 million

Shiv Thakare's Biography

Real Name/ Full Name: Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakre

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Shiv

Birth Place: Amravati, Maharashtra, India

Date of Birth: 9 September 1989

Age: 34 years old

Height: 170.18 centimetres; 5’ 7”

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Parents’ Names: Manohar Thakare, Ashatai Thakare

Siblings: Manisha Thakare

School: Sank Kavaram Vidyalaya

College: G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Male

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Unmarried

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Profession: Dancer/ Choreographer/ Reality show contestant

Net Worth: $10 Million

Shiv Thakare Early Life

Born on 9 September 1989 in the small town of Amravati, Maharashtra, Shiv struggled a lot in his initial days. His father worked at a betel leaf shop and he supported his family from an early age. To help his father, Shiv used to sell milk packets. He used to travel to Mumbai from his hometown of Amravati on weekends to audition for different roles. Thakare also shared that he was very excited when he got his first call for a role and bought new clothes worth Rs 5,000 for it. However, when he went to the set, he found out that he was only a part of a crowd at a scripted party. A well-known personality today, the choreographer ventured into the Marathi film industry and earned name there before entering the showbiz world. He worked hard to reach where he is today.

Shiv Thakare's Source of Income

According to several sources, Shiv's monthly income amounts to a little over Rs. 10 lakh. Besides the reality shows that Shiv participates in, he earns through several sources including brand endorsements, acting, modelling, and hosting. According to the latest reports, Shiv Thakare was charging a whopping Rs 5 lakh per week from producers of Bigg Boss 16. He has earned around Rs 1 crore from the reality show. He made his debut as an IPL commentator this year. Shiv who is currently a participant in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 reportedly is charging anywhere between Rs. 5 lakh to 8 lakh for every episode. This amounts to INR 10-16 lakh a week.

Shiv Thakare also ventured into the restaurant business in Mumbai. He has opened his own snack joint called ‘Thakare- Chai & Snack’. He is going to launch the joint in Mumbai, Pune and later in his hometown, Amravati. Shiv also owns a small dance studio in his hometown to train aspiring dancers.

Car Collection

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shiv purchased the first car of his life in March this year. He bought an SUV worth INR 30 lakhs. Before this car, Shiv bought two pre-owned cars. He shared the big news on social media and said that it was a big deal for him as he was buying a new car for the first time with his hard-earned money.

Tata Harrier

Dating History

Although Shiv has never opened up about his relationships, the rumour mills had it that he was quite close with his Bigg Boss Marathi co-contestant, Veena Jagtap. Their relationship grew inside the house and they were spotted together at several places. There were also rumours that Shiv would tie the knot with Veena. However, reports suggest this adored couple had broken up shortly after leaving the house. Other reports also suggested that Shiv was dating his Roadies contestant Shweta Mehta. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Recently, Shiv was also linked with actress Akanksha Puri.

Shiv's Career

Shiv Thakare was a dancer and choreographer before he started participating in reality shows. He first came to the limelight when he had participated in the reality game show Roadies Rising. He reached the semi-finals and subsequently, he was seen in the series The Anti Social Network. It was the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 that gave him recognition as he ended up winning the show. Meanwhile, he made special appearances in several Marathi reality shows. Last year, Shiv participated in Bigg Boss 16 which made him a household name and the show brought him immense fame as one of the favourite contestants of the viewers.

