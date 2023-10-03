Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's host Rohit Shetty pens gratitude note after shooting final episode of reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 recently wrapped its final shoot. The show started on July 15 2023 and since then the show has garnered a lot of attention from viewers and fans. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is among the most viewed reality television shows. Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautum. Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, and many other contestants were seen on the show and performed in a cutthroat competition among each other and now on 14 October, the show will be off-air. On this note, Rohit Shetty penned down an emotional note on his social upon the show journey.

Rohit Shetty got emotional after the show wrapped last shot

The Simba director recently posted a video on his social media with an emotional caption about the show's journey and how long the contestants have been through.

Here take a look-

The host captioned, "As I shoot the final episode of Khatron ke Khiladi season 13, I would like to thank ‘YOU’, My amazing audience, for showing your incredible support and making this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the no.1 show EVERY WEEK! I am truly grateful beyond words for all your love! Bas hamesha aise hi pyaar dete rehna!" (Always shower love on us like this)

The Singham director seemed very touched by the way the viewers have given them love and made it a viewers' favorite reality show. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the host shared his excitement about the show. He said, "The kind of love we get for the show from the viewers, the kids, family audience. I'm blessed, and I take it as a responsibility that they love this show. There are rarely shows that have an identity. So much love I have got. I'm a director, I'm not a superstar, I'm not an actor but the kind of love they give, I'm blessed I think. I thank my audience. There has never been a single day when I thought that I didn't want to shoot or do Khatron Ke Khiladi. Never!"

About the show

This season the show had great challenges that the contestants faced. The makers brought the former Khatron Ke Khiladi participants Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on the show. They challenged the current contestants to win immunity on the show and a chance to win a ticket to the finale. Aishwarya Sharma Sharma is already one of the finalists and soon the other finalists will be revealed. So stay tuned.

The finale of the show is on 14 October 2023.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Who all are participating? Check out tentative contestants’ list