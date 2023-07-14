Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Archana Gautam on her fight with Shiv Thakare, 'He abused my mother'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to grace our screens this weekend, and fans can't keep calm! This season features 14 brave contestants from different fields of entertainment, including actors, singers, rappers, and reality show personalities. They will showcase their daring side by taking on challenging and terrifying stunts. Among the contestants are Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, both known for their participation in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, there were reports suggesting that they had some issues between them. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shiv and Archana addressed these rumors and shed light on their alleged argument before the show airs.

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare talk about their fight:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Archana Gautam talks about her and Shiv Thakare's infamous fight that took place on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 in Cape Town. When asked about it, Archana shared, "When you do stunts, you are not in your mind state and feel frustrated. So, it happened to him. He was angry he could have insulted me, but he insulted my mother. He cursed my mother, and she has not done anything. Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) found out about our fight. Then Rohit sir patched us up. And now we are friends. He came now and met me, and we even spoke to each other. We used to talk to each other earlier also but fans had recently uploaded that Shiv and Archana are not friends, but that's not true. We are friends, we were friends in Bigg Boss house and also after Bigg Boss. Small fights do happen."

Talking about their bond, Shiv Thakare also said, "Where there's love, there are fights, and we love each other as friends, so even fights happen."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Known for his adventurous and spine-chilling stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has never failed to entertain the audience by showcasing nail-biting sequences that keep the viewers hooked throughout the season. The 14 courageous contestants are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

