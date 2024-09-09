Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde ELIMINATED, fails to perform in snake stunt; says THIS before leaving

Shilpa Shinde got evicted from Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. In today's episode, it was seen that the actress could not perform well in the elimination stunt. She had to give a tough fight to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Here's what had happened in the task that led to Shilpa's eviction.

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 showed that Shilpa Shinde and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had to perform the eviction stunt. Shinde could not perform up to mark and bid goodbye to the team. Before exiting the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress said, "Sabhi strong hai. Best dene ki koshish ki (Everyone is strong and I tried giving my best.)"



Earlier, while explaining the stunt, Rohit said that Shilpa and Nimrit would have to perform the stunts individually inside a revolving box, with snakes being dropped in. A yellow box filled with various insects would also be dropped from above, and the contestant had to break it open with a hammer. As they did so, piles of insects—also known as creepy crawlies—would fall, and keys would emerge.

Shetty further explained, "Samajh gaye? Easy hai, lete letke karo. Dusra khiladi yeh stunt nahi dekh sakta. (Did you understand? You will have to perform the stunt in a lying-down position. The other contestant will not be able to watch while you perform.)"

Shilpa tried her best to grab the key and unlock herself, but Nimrit managed to perform better. Multiple reports were circulating online, suggesting that either Shilpa or Nimrit would be eliminated. However, the makers had not made an official announcement regarding the outcome.

Shinde had gone first to do the task and when the result was announced, it was not in her favor. To talk further about the adventure stunt-based reality show, so far Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, and Shilpa Shinde have faced the wrath of elimination.

Nimrit reached the danger zone but saved her skin at the knick of time. Now the fight would be between Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

