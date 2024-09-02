Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Abhishek Kumar hits back at Shilpa Shinde after she calls him 'weakest'; 'Mai do-do baar eliminate nahi hua...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has completed half of its journey. The show promises a lot of adventure and drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the new promo of the show, yet again, Shilpa Shinde and Abhishek Kumar will be seen indulging in a war of words. Kumar will be seen giving it back to Shinde as she called him the 'weakest' contestant. He reminded her that unlike her, he hasn't faced elimination twice in the show.

Shilpa Shinde and Abhishek Kumar's argument in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As per the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty asked Shilpa Shinde about one contestant who she feels is the weakest. Shinde took Abhishek Kumar's name, leaving him disappointed. When Abhishek defended himself and told Shinde that he performed well in all the stunts, Shinde mentioned that he performed well because of his luck and fluke. Abhishek gave a savage reply and told Shinde that he hadn't been eliminated even once from the show while she got eliminated twice.

Shilpa Shinde versus Abhishek Kumar in the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the previous episode too, Shilpa Shinde pointed out that Abhishek Kumar won a particular water and snake stunt because of his luck. She said, "Sir ye kismat ka hai, sacchi mein kismat ka hai. Tukka lag gaya iska (Sir, it is all about luck and he won by fluke).

Abhishek retorted and said, "Konsa tukka lag gaya, aapse nahi hua toh iska matlab tukka lag gaya. (How is that a fluke? Since you were not able to do it and this is why you are calling it a fluke.)

Shilpa Shinde gets saved by 'no elimination' twist

In the previous episode, wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde had to perform a height-based stunt. Shinde along with Karan Veer Mehra and Sumona Chakravarti were in the danger zone. Shockingly, Shinde aborted the elimination stunt, leaving everybody shocked. Host of the show Rohit Shetty mentioned that he was quite disappointed with Shilpa's performance. Shilpa too added that she deserved to go.

However, will a major 'no elimination' twist, Shilpa Shinde was retained in the show.

Shilpa Shinde's first eviction in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shilpa Shinde was the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a tough stunt against Sumona Chakravarti and Aditi Sharma, Shinde had to leave the show after Aditi and Sumona performed the stunt better than her. However, she was brought back into the show along with the second week's eliminated contestant Krishna Shroff. The duo re-entered the show as wild-card contestants.

Shilpa Shinde's previous arguments in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shinde got into an argument with the co-contestants of the show. Previously, Shilpa and Aashish Mehrotra were indulged in a war of words as the Chidiya Ghar actress brought up the topic of senior and junior actors in the show.

Shinde also had a spat with Aditi Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In one of the team stunts, Shinde performed with Aditi and Nimrit. After the stunt, Shilpa added that she felt cornered during the stunt because Nimrit and Aditi didn't involve her in the strategy.

So far, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra have bid adieu to the show.

