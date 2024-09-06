Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty-led show to shoot for Grand Finale on THIS date; Report

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 made headlines even before the stunt-based reality show went on air owing to the controversies. The Rohit Shetty-led show didn’t disappoint viewers and went to top the charts after it went on air. Now, the time has come to draw the curtains on the show. Reportedly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will have its grand finale shoot on September 15.

TellyChakkar reported that Rohit Shetty’s show will shoot the Grand Finale in the middle of September. The show that kicked off on July 27 will air the finale episode in October. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started with Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Karanveer Mehra.

For those who arrived late, Asim Riaz was thrown out of the show by Rohit Shetty for his misbehavior. He failed to perform the water stunt, fell out with Abhishek Kumar, and then had an argument with the host. He accused the makers of creating stunts that were impossible to perform. He went on to state that he wouldn't take any money for the show if anyone from the team could perform the stunt in front of the camera.

Things took a turn when Rohit Shetty tried to talk to him. Then he expressed that he didn't wish to share stage with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. His behavior with Shetty in the premiere week shocked everyone. Many expressed that Riaz is treating the stunt-based reality show as Bigg Boss.

Aditi Sharma and Ashish Mehrotra are also out of the race to the finale. Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde were also eliminated, but they returned as wildcard contestants and gave a mind-blowing performance in the same week.

