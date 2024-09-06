Trigger Warning: This article mentions references to sexual abuse.

Shilpa Shinde, one of the popular and talented actresses, is currently appearing in the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actress recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a Hindi filmmaker during her initial struggling days, according to a media report.

In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Shilpa shared that the incident occurred in the late 1990s when she went to meet a filmmaker for an audition. She described herself as innocent then and agreed to the scene.

However, when the situation took a troubling turn, she realized the producer was overstepping boundaries and managed to escape by pushing him away and quickly left.

She recalled during the interview, “I cannot take names, but they told me, ‘Aap yeh kapde pehno aur yeh scene karo’ (wear these clothes and do this scene). I didn’t wear those clothes. In the scene, he told me he was my boss, and I had to seduce him. That person tried to force himself on me, and I got so scared.”

However, the actress chose not to reveal the producer’s name, stating that he was from the Hindi film industry. She explained that she agreed to do the scene because the man was also an actor. She added that she’s not lying but cannot disclose his name because his children, who are likely just a bit younger than her, would also suffer if she did.

Shilpa also recalled an encounter with the same producer years later. She mentioned that when she met him again, he spoke to her kindly without recognizing her and even offered her a film role. She turned down the offer, noting that he still doesn’t remember who she is.

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress mentioned that many celebrities, including well-known personalities, encounter such incidents at least once in their careers. She urged everyone to stand firm and refuse to comply with such demands.

For those unaware, Shilpa debuted in 1999 and has since featured in numerous TV shows such as Sanjeevani, Amarpali, Miss India, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai, Hatim, and Bhabhi. The popular actress is currently seen on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

