Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shilpa Shinde claims Shalin Bhanot did not choose Karan Veer Mehra against himself for THIS reason

The latest episode (September 7) of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had a mix of intense drama, daring stunts, and some heated arguments among the contestants. Tonight, for the stunt assigned to Shalin Bhanot, the Bekaboo actor chose Niyati Fatnani against himself as a competitor. Reacting to his decision, several contestants felt that Shalin did so to secure an easy win. Shilpa Shinde said that he should have gone for Karan Veer Mehra as Shalin called the Pavitra Rishta actor 'weak;' and hence should prove Mehra wrong by competing against him.

In today's episode, the participants were divided into two groups: strong and weak. While Salin Bhanot was in the latter group, Karan Veer Mehra was in the strong category. Interestingly, several contestants considered Shalin to be a weak contender on the show. And no one except Bigg Boss 16 fame believed Karan Veer Mehra was a weak khiladi. But when the Bigg Boss 16 fame chose Niyati Fatnani and not Mehra, Rohit Shetty felt that the explanation for his decision made no sense.

Bhanot said, "Ek hi stunt mein usme meko haraya hai. Jo height wala stunt tha, woh jeet gayi thi. So, ek stunt usko bhi haarna chahiye mere se. Aur jiske wajah se main do hafton se kaafi sunn bhi raha hun toh mere andar woh thoda sa bhara bhi hua hai (She has defeated me in just one stunt. She had won the stunt which was high. So, she should also lose one stunt to me. And because of this, I have been told a lot of things for two weeks and things are piled up in mind)."

Advertisement

When the stunt was underway, Shilpa Shinde commented, "Ladka-ladka hi hona chahiye tha iss wale stunt mein. That is very naa insaafi (It should have been boys vs boys in this stunt. This is very unjust)." Further, when Shetty praised Shalin for his performance in the stunt, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress said, "Sir magar yeh achha aur lagta jab usne Karan ko weak bola tha agar usko challenge karta toh (Sir, it would have been nicer if Shalin would have challenged Karan as he called the latter weak)."

Also, there were a few moments when Shilpa asked the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant why he did not challenge Karan. She explained that he knew that there were more chances for him to win against Niyati Fatnani.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why did Karan Veer Mehra tell Shalin Bhanot, 'Stunt toh kaat diya, footage mat kaat?'