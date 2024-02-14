EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recall lovely moments through pictures

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were contestants on Bigg Boss 17, creating a buzz with their noteworthy moments. Whether it was their fights, conduct, or even moments of romance within the confines of the house, the duo made headlines for various reasons. The speculation surrounding Ankita and Vicky's marital status intensified on social media, fueled by their statements while participating in the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. Following their stint on Bigg Boss 17, where they gained attention for their conflicts, Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain reassured Pinkvilla in their first joint interview that everything is harmonious between them.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain played a game called Time Travel through Images. When the first picture was shown to the couple, Ankita humorously said, “We were just friends or isko mere saath picture khichwana tha kyuki m star thi (He wanted to take a picture with me because I am a star),” to which Vicky responded, “aisa lag nahi raha hai (It doesn't seem like that).”

This shows that the couple remembers small details about each other. In the third picture, they recalled the time when they went to Shimla on Valentine’s Day, and Vicky surprised Ankita when they were two years into their relationship. In the next picture, they recalled their family trip before marriage in Goa. In that picture, the couple was seen having a cozy romantic pose. In the last picture, the couple discussed that this was when they finalized the house. Both of them went down memory lane with this game.

Advertisement

About Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain:

After a three-year relationship, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged vows on December 14, 2021, in a lavish Mumbai wedding. The elaborate celebration spanned three days and incorporated six intricate ceremonies. While their Bigg Boss 17 appearance generated significant buzz, the couple, who had clashed multiple times on the show, showcased the differences in their relationship, sparking debates about their compatibility.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s plans for Valentine’s Day 2024?