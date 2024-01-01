New Year 2024: Pranali Rathod, Bhavika Sharma, Shraddha Arya and more; here's how TV stars welcomed this year

TV celebrities kicked off 2024 on a high note, celebrating the New Year with their dear ones. Whether it was partying with close friends or cherishing the moment with their life partners, these celebs embraced the arrival of 2024 with boundless enthusiasm.

Moreover, they delighted their fans and followers by sharing heartwarming photos and videos of their fabulous celebrations on social media. Check it out!

Pranali Rathod

With her silver sequined mini dress shining brightly, Pranali Rathod rang in the new year of 2024 with a bang alongside her close friends. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a sneak peek of her New Year's festivities in her recent post. She even treated her fans with a glimpse of the spectacular fireworks. Along with the post, she simply captioned it as "2024."

Take a look at Pranali Rathod's post:

Bhavika Sharma

Bhavika Sharma, who is currently stealing hearts with her amazing acting in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, had a fantastic New Year celebration with her dear friends. She shared a lively video where she can be seen dancing, savoring delicious desserts, and delighting in the fireworks. To ring in the New Year, Bhavika chose to wear a stylish white shirt crop top paired with a chic black mini satin skirt.

Advertisement

Sharing this video, Bhavika wrote, "HAPPY NEW YEAR. 2023 thankyou for all you’ve done for me. HELLO 2024 #newyear."

Watch Bhavika Sharma's video here-

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal are starting the New Year together, hand in hand, creating a beautiful moment as they celebrate new beginnings. The star of Kundali Bhagya looks absolutely stunning in a yellow-printed dress while striking poses for the camera. Sharing this post, Shraddha wrote, "Hat’s The Way To Start The New Year!!! #Hello2024 #Welcome."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma ringed the New Year with her close friends at her abode. She shared a video on her social media handle giving a glimpse of her New Year celebration. From dancing to relishing good food, the diva had a blast and looked beautiful in a black bodycon dress.

Watch Nia Sharma's video here-

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt welcomed the New Year with her girls. In the picture shared by the actress, we see Pooja posing along with Soni Razdan and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve. Sharing this post, Pooja captioned, "Girls! Girls! Girls!."

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post here-

Take a look at other celebs celebrating New Year

Surbhi Chandna

Krishna Mukherjee

Rashami Desai

Jennifer Winget

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone a very Happy New Year!

ALSO READ: Harshad Chopda sends his New Year greetings in style, treats fans with dashing PICS from London