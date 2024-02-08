Bigg Boss 17-fame Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has a dedicated fanbase, too. Apart from her acting prowess, Aishwarya's fashion game has also been grabbing a lot of limelight lately. Be it stunning dresses or traditional attires, Aishwarya never fails to impress the fashion police. She maintains an active social media presence and often treats followers by sharing new posts.

Aishwarya Sharma stuns in regal saree:

A few hours back, Aishwarya Sharma left fans awestruck as she dropped a few snaps on her social media handle. Here, the Bigg Boss 17 fame is decked up in a gorgeous bright red saree, making hearts melt with her regal look. The gorgeous georgette saree has floral silver embroidery, which looks elegant. The blouse is heavily embellished and adds a touch of royalty. Aishwarya sported necklace earrings set with this six-yard and also wore silver bangles.

Sharing these breathtaking snaps, Aishwarya penned a quirky caption that will surely bring a smile to your smile. In the caption of this post, the actress wrote, "तुम जलन बरकरार रखना, मैं जलवे बरकरार रखूंगी !" As soon as Aishwarya shared these photos, Neil Bhatt quickly reacted to her snaps and dropped a 'fire' emoticon.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's post here-

About Aishwarya Sharma's personal life:

Aishwarya Sharma met the love of her life, Neil Bhatt, while shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She essayed the negative role while Neil played the male lead opposite Ayesha Sharma. Aishwarya and Neil fell head over heels in love with each other and got married in a short span of time. The duo had an intimate wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, attended by family and close friends. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends, family, and co-stars.

Speaking about Aishwarya Sharma's professional life, the actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Aishwarya played a negative role in the show but was applauded for her acting mettle. Soon after her exit from the soap opera, Aishwarya was approached for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

During her stint in the show, Aishwarya was approached by Bigg Boss to participate in the upcoming season. As a result of that, Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt participated in Bigg Boss Season 17.

