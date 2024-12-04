Rupali Ganguly takes BIG step after filing defamation case against Esha Verma; Anupamaa actress' lawyer Sana Raees Khan shares details

Rupali Ganguly and Esha Verma's feud has taken a new turn days after the Anupamaa actress filed a defamation case against the latter. It all started when Esha Verma's old post went viral and her father Ashwin Verma defended his wife Rupali against his daughter. Esha leveled several allegations against Rupali after which the actress filed a defamation case seeking Rs 50 crore against Esha. Now, Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan has shared a fresh update about this legal case.

As per a statement shared by ETimes TV, Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan, who is Rupali Ganguly's lawyer in her case against her stepdaughter stated that Rupali has decided to move to the Bombay High Court. Sana said that they have filed a defamation case in the Bombay High Court to protect Rupali's reputation against baseless malicious attacks.

Sana Raees Khan's statement further read, "This legal action serves as a powerful reminder that no individual, regardless of their citizenship or location, can misuse public platforms to defame and degrade others without facing the consequences."

For those who don't know, the controversy began after Esha Verma's old post accusing Rupali Ganguly of her traumatic childhood experiences went viral. Rupali's husband, Ashwin Verma, responded to Esha's post, defending Rupali and asserting that she has no involvement in his strained relationship with his daughter.

The 26-year-old accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewelry, physically abusing her mother, and leaving her with many traumatic experiences. Esha even shared several videos on her Instagram handle, mentioning feeling unsafe around Rupali and Ashwin.

Esha Verma also accused her father, Ashwin Verma, of abusive behavior and has also claimed that the Anupamaa actress was involved in an affair with him. On November 11, Rupali took legal action against her stepdaughter, filing a defamation case worth Rs 50 crore for damaging her reputation.

Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, stated that Esha has since deleted the defamatory posts and her Twitter account following the legal step.

Reacting to the legal notice that Rupali Ganguly issued against her, Esha shared a post a week ago expressing her disappointment that she feels punished. She wrote, "Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family."

For those unaware, Ashwin K. Verma was married twice before marrying Rupali Ganguly. Esha Verma is Ashwin's daughter from his second marriage to Sapna. Esha is Ashwin and Sapna's biological daughter and lives in the USA, New Jersey.

