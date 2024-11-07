Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Raahi and Prem land in trouble as Ansh, Maahi, Ishaani and Pari get drunk; Anupama is furious

Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Anupama reminds Dolly that her daughter is not talking to her because she doesn't respect Sagar and doesn't consider him as his son-in-law. Anupama schools Pakhi for distancing her from her life and asking her to not interfere in her problems. Anupama slams Toshu for being a failure despite being a topper in school. She says how she gave him a chance by asking him to join her business. She tells him how she still hopes that he will do something in life.

After Toshu, Anupama reminds Kinjal how she always considered her as her daughter and schools her for getting upset quickly. Anupama calls out Baa for supporting Vanraj and calling him right even after disowning his family. Anupama schools everyone for cribbing and fighting on the auspicious occassion of Diwali. She reminds Baa, Pakhi, Dolly, Kinjal and Toshu how they have always cribbed about the bad things.

Anupama takes away the gifts that she gave them and tells them that she will give it to the beggars. Prem, Raahi, Maahi, Ishaani, Ansh and Pari dance. After their dance, Ishaani sees Kunal whose money she is supposed to return. Anupama breaks down as she is hurt by her family's behavior. She calls kids from her society and gives them gifts.

Kunal misbehaves with Ishaani. Ansh arrives and saves her. When Ansh asks why he is troubling Ishaani, Kunal reveals that Ishaani borrowed car from him and then damaged her car. Kunal says that Ishaani doesn't have money to return. Ansh asks Kunal to contact him for the money from nowonwards. Ansh gets furious on Ishaani for borrowing her car.

Pari, Maahi and Raahi scold Ishaani. Raahi asks Ishaani to be real and not fake her lifestyle. Raahi learns that the management team needs a waiter. She convinces the management that she can work as a waiter and that she needs money.

Some people spike the drinks. Raahi, who is now a waiter, goes to serve the drink. Anupama eagerly waits for the kids to return. Ansh, Maahi, Ishaani, Pari and Prem are shocked to see Raahi as a waiter. They then take the drinks from Raahi and drink quickly. Prem also helps Raahi.

A guest misbehaves with Raahi after the drink falls. Prem takes a stand for Raahi. Later, Prem overhears that Ansh, Maahi, Ishaani, and Pari's drinks were spiked. Prem panics thinking about his promise to Anupama. Raahi and Prem are shocked to see them drunk. Prem and Raahi worry thinking about their Shah family's reaction.

The family worries about the kids. Raahi and Prem reach Krishna Kunj with Ansh, Maahi, Ishaani, and Pari. Kinjal and Pakhi scold Ishaani and Pari. Ishaani informs the family that Raahi served them the drinks. Everyone loses their calm. Anupama is heartbroken and disappointed to see their condition. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

