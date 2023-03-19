EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi is ready to do bold scenes but only on ONE condition; Here's what it is

Shivangi Joshi is currently essaying the role of Pari Devlekha in the latest TV show Bekaboo opposite Shalin Bhanot. It is a fantasy revenge drama by Ekta Kapoor and this show marks Shivangi’s first fantasy show and also her first time working with Ekta Kapoor. The actress who stepped into the world of acting very early in life rose to fame playing the character of young Naira Singhania in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her current role, her journey in the industry, and if she is ready to do bold scenes on camera.

Shivangi Joshi on doing bold scenes

On being asked if she is ready to do bold scenes, Shivangi replied, “It depends on the project and what’s the requirement, whether it is really needed, and how comfortable will I be in front of the camera.” Shivangi further added that as an actor, she believes she has to step out of her comfort zone and she is ready to do that. But the actress has a limit that she has set for herself and is not ready to cross that.

Watch the full interview here:

About Bekaboo

Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. The show stars Shalin, Eisha, Zain, and Shivangi in the lead roles while actress Shubhaavi Choksey is in the supporting role. The show went on air on 18th March and can be seen on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Shivangi Joshi’s health update

The actress took to her Instagram a few days back to share a picture from the hospital. She was recently hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In her post, she wrote, “Hi everyone, it’s been a rough couple of days. I have had a kidney infection, but I want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, hospital staff, and the grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you to take care of your body, mind, and soul, and, most importantly, stay hydrated. Love you all, and I will be back in action very soon.”

