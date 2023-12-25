EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka's Kushal Tandon-Shivangi Joshi share childhood Christmas memories

Popular on-screen couple Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have been audiences' favorite reel duo. The two have garnered a massive fan following owing to their acting chops and on-screen chemistry in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Today, as we celebrate Christmas, Pinkvilla got chatty with Shivangi and Kushal and asked them to share their Christmas memories with us.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi share Christmas memories

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were asked to share their childhood Christmas memories and how they celebrated the occasion. Upon being asked, Shivangi told Pinkvilla, "Christmas is our (points at Kushal) favorite festival." She then asks Kushal to share his Christmas memory first.

Watch Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's exclusive interview here-

Kushal Tandon then adds, "There's no specific memory. But when I was a kid, my sister used to put some chocolates and gifts in the socks and keep it under my pillow. One day she forgot to keep it. Also, I used to know that my sister gave me Christmas gifts. However, I didn't want to kill the surprise because I wanted the surprise."

He adds how he acted in front of his sister when she forgot to give gifts to him. He continues, "Next day, I kept saying, 'Santa hasn't come' so next night my sister kept the presents for me so that was the surprise."

Shivangi then says, "That's sweet. No one kept gifts for me." She then jokingly asks Kushal to give her Christmas gifts. Kushal continues, "My sister used to give. I knew it was her but I always pretended I didn't know."

The actress then adds, "He's the youngest at his house. But I'm the eldest in my house so I used to keep the gifts and no one kept them for me."

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show

Currently, the talented actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are paired together as leads in the hit show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. While Shivangi essays the role of Aradhana Sahni, Kushal plays Reyansh Lamba. The show premiered on July 10, 2023, and is receiving immense love from fans.

Also, Pinkvilla recently conducted a year-round poll about the TV couples that stole audiences' hearts in the year 2023. Among all the nominated pairs, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon emerged as the winners with 43% of the votes.

