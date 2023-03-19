EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi reveals how two senior actors looked down upon her in initial days

Actress Shivangi Joshi is one popular name in the television industry, who is known for her class acting and multi-talent. The actress gained a lot of stardom after she played the character of Naira in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after her track in the show came to an end, she was then roped in for the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season where she was paired with Randeep Rai. A few days back, Shivangi announced that she will feature in a special role in the new show Bekaboo alongside Zain Imam. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about facing hardships during the initial stages of her career and also opened up about her overall experience in the industry.

Shivangi Joshi talks about the hardships during the initial stages:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi was asked if the industry can be harsh at times and was there any incident that broke her down. To this, the actress said ‘Yes, on my first day, there were two senior actors who didn’t appreciate that they have taken a newcomer on the show. As I was new and very young, so obviously there was no one from the acting background who would guide me. Those actors even passed a comment that ‘kyu le liya, kaha se le liya, acting aati nahi hai’ and I heard it. Then I felt bad and started crying to my mother and she said ‘Its okay, you do your work and time will tell everything.’

Watch Shivangi Joshi's full interview here-

Shivangi Joshi talks about her overall industry experience

When asked about her overall industry experience, Shivangi said ‘A lot has changed. When I started, I was very young so there was a lot of struggle but I also feel that I am blessed because my struggle period was less. I have heard from people that they have struggled for a long time but luckily my struggle period was of 6 months. Now it’s been 10 years and I am proud of myself and so is my family.’

Furthermore, the actress was asked that after being a ‘bahu’ on a show and then doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, did the perception of people change about her. To this, she replied ‘I have been blessed in that case because the show that I did gave me a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things. People don’t just see me as a bahu as I did a lot of action sequences, I drove an ambulance, a jeep, a bike and what not. So I have been blessed that they accept in every form.’

