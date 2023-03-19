EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bekaboo's Shivangi Joshi gives STRONG reaction on supernatural shows being trolled

Popular actress Shivangi Joshi rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show for 6 long years and impressed the audience with her acting chops. Now the actress is seen in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama Bekaboo. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi spoke about entering fantasy genres and opened up on bagging Bekaboo and her first day on the sets of the show. The actress also revealed whether she believes in fairytales or not, and spoke about supernatural shows getting trolled.

Shivangi Joshi on entering the fantasy genre:

While talking to Pinkvilla, we asked Shivangi Joshi about doing the fantasy genre for the first time, and replying to this, she said, "It feels good. I always wanted to explore this, and I am someone who loves fiction dramas, fairies, barbies, and angels, and I really fancy that. So when this opportunity came, I was like, 'Yay if I do this I'm going to play a pari'. So it really excites me, and I was very happy, so I said yes. Also, because it was a Balaji show and it is Ekta ma'am show and no one can make better fantasy shows as she makes, and that is what I feel."

Shivangi Joshi talks about bagging Bekaboo:

She revealed how she bagged a role in Bekaboo and said, "I just got a call from Balaji, and they explained everything to me, then I said yes. Because the character is very interesting, and I think when the audience will see they will know why I took it and I had fun shooting."

Shivangi Joshi on believing in fairy tales:

Shivangi said, "As a child, I don't think I believed in fairytales, but as I grew up, I started believing in them, and now I do believe." She shared that nothing happened as such that made her believe in fairytales, but she enjoys watching the content as it is very positive and works like a stressbuster for her.

Shivangi Joshi on supernatural shows getting trolled:

We asked Shivangi if the supernatural shows getting criticized ever bothered her while taking up the role in Bekaboo. Replying to this question, she said, "I don't know about criticism, but I know that people do make fun of it, and I feel it's okay. It is a fantasy show, it is supposed to entertain people, and these shows are supposed to be unrelatable. It is there to entertain the audience, but if people are talking about it, then it's good as there is something to talk about it. So I think it's okay. I personally wanted to explore this, so I did it, and I'm happy I did it, and I really love what I did."

Shivangi Joshi talks about the first day on Bekaboo sets:

The Bekaboo actress said, "On the first day, I was shooting alone, and my scenes were too dramatic, which was different for me. The clothes I'm wearing in the show, I have never worn such clothes. It was a little bold also, so this was my first experience overall in terms of looks. It was nice, and everybody made me comfortable on the sets the creatives, the directors, everybody was very nice, and the other good part was that they made me comfortable with whatever it was."

About Bekaboo:

Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. The show stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in pivotal roles. Zain Imam will be seen opposite Shivangi Joshi. It is also said that Shubhaavi Choksey is playing the supporting role in Bekaboo. The show premiered on March 18 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

