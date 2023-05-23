EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi wore 6-inch heels at a party, what happened next is unbelievable

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the television industry and is known for her latest role in the fantasy show, Bekaboo. The young actress has made a mark in showbiz and in the hearts of the audience through her breakthrough role, Naira in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her fans loved her onscreen pairing with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik, who gave them the tag of 'Naira', and the social media is still filled with several fan-made edits.

Joshi also appeared on Rohit Shetty's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and was lauded for her performance. While we know the 25-year-old for her acting skills, here's a little something that she revealed to Pinkvilla about the experiences in her personal life. Shivangi played the game, 'All My Firsts' where she opened up about the memorable aspects of her life. In the video, she narrated an incident about her first-ever party, which was an after-party of an award function. Shivangi wore a long yellow gown and 6-inch heels to go by. By the end of the party, her feet had swollen up and she carried the heels on her shoulders the whole time.

Watch Shivangi Joshi's entire video here:

Talking about the actress, she recently celebrated her 25th birthday with her close friends and family members. Her best friend, Jannat Zubair from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Lataa Saberwal from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were a part of the celebration. Shivangi and Jannat are the new BFFs in town and are inseparable.

Prior to her birthday, Shivangi treated herself to a Maldivian vacation. Her pictures from the island would make you pack your bags and jet off on a vacation. She is also reported to appear in Ekta Kapoor's show alongside Kushal Tandon. However, there's no official confirmation on it yet.

