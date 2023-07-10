EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon on red flags in relationship; Latter says 'I hate girls who...'

Popular actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are on a promotional spree and are busy creating a buzz about their upcoming show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. This is the first time these actors are working together, and their fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing their fresh pairing on screen. For the unversed, Barsatein marks Kushal Tandon's comeback to television after a six-year break from his last show, Beyhadh. Fans of both actors are thrilled to see their on-screen chemistry in Barsatein. Recently, Shivangi and Kushal had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, where they shared their thoughts and advice on relationships.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon talk about red flags:

In a fun segment with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were asked about the five red flags they ignore in a relationship. Shivangi shared that when she was younger, there was one red flag she didn't understand, which is disrespect. She explained that disrespect is a big red flag that often starts with negative comments in the early stages of a relationship and then continues to grow. Shivangi emphasized the importance of discussing this issue with your partner and addressing it before moving forward in the relationship. She also mentioned how a seemingly harmless comment can sometimes hurt someone and gradually damage the relationship over time.

Watch Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's full interview here-

In response to the same question, Kushal Tandon shared his perspective by saying, "I don't ignore red flags that's why I am single. I just ignore the person." The Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka actor then mentioned three major red flags he pays attention to and said, "One is disrespect, second is trust issues, third is lying. Lying should be number one. Why lie? Lying doesn't have to be a big lie. Harmless lies are the biggest red flags because if you're telling a harmless lie then what will you do when something major happens? So that's a complete no. And disrespect to my mom. Even in a funny way. It's not that I am a mamma's boy but I hate when girls disrespect my mom in a funny way also." When asked if he has had a similar experience in the past, Kushal said, "Yes, it has happened a lot of times. That person might think it is a joke but I know if it is like this now then what about later? I don't say anything but I keep it in my mind."

About Barsatein:

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. The show will start airing today (July 10) on Sony TV. It will air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and will be available on the channel's digital platform Sony LIV.

