Shivangi Joshi EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Have you seen actress’ first PIC clicked with Kushal Tandon? SEE HERE

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses currently ruling the television industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress sat with us for the newly introduced segment Behind The Success. She spoke about her career, success, the equation with her co-actors, and more. The actress also talked about her first picture with Kushal Tandon from the sets of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Check out the picture inside.

Shivangi Joshi’s first photo with Kushal Tandon

During the chat with us, we showed Shivangi Joshi a series of pictures and asked her to explain the context behind each picture. When we showed her a picture of Kushal Tandon with her from the sets of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, she immediately said, “Barsatein,” and smiled holding the picture. She also added, “This is the first photo jo humne saath mein khichi thi and I really like this picture toh mein hi upload kii thi. I love this picture, with Mr. Tandon. (This is the first picture that we clicked together and I liked this picture so much that I uploaded it.)”

Check out the picture of Shivangi Joshi with Kushal Tandon here:

We also showed her other pictures; photos from her childhood, her dance performances, with siblings, and also one with her co-actor Hina Khan.

Watch Shivangi Joshi’s full interaction here:

About Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been making headlines ever since they collaborated for Ektaa Kapoor's show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. This was their first onscreen collaboration and their on-screen chemistry received immense love. Recently, reports surfaced that love between the actors has bloomed in real life too. Rumors of their engagement also surfaced, but they rubbished them.

Videos surfaced on social media that showed the actress accompanying the actor in a boxing match on his trip to Thailand. While Kushal Tandon shared moments from his vacation actively on social media, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress remain tight-lipped about it. The videos on the internet sparked rumors of them vacationing together.

