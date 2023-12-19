Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka EXCLUSIVE: Dipali Sharma's entry to bring twist in Ardhana-Reyaansh's relationship

Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka stays strong to keep the viewers glued to the TV screens. The show's recent episode showcased a tragic storyline, with Reyansh meeting with a tragic car accident, leaving Aradhna devastated.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about a new entry in the show that will spice up the storyline.

Dipali Sharma to enter Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Pinkvilla has exclusive information about actress Dipali Sharma entering the show as an important character. Sharma is set to play Jay's best friend from New York. She will be portrayed as returning from abroad to help Jay (Simba Nagpal).

When contacted, Dipali confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I am doing the show. Today is the first day of the shoot." Talking about the character, Dipali said, "I am playing Jay's best friend, however, there can be a love angle involved in the future."

Have a look at a recent promo of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Dipali Sharma has been a part of shows like Aashiqana. She has also done a few projects in the Telgu entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The previous episode of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

In the show's previous episode, Aradhna chooses Jay over Reyansh, leaving him distraught. Reyansh rushed to stop Aradhna and Jay's wedding; however, his car met with an accident. Aradhna learns about it through a video and rushes to see him.

All hell breaks loose when Aradhna learns that Reyansh is no more. She gets traumatized and depressed. Furthermore, Jay will be seen taking her to psychologists; however, she will be seen struggling to return to normalcy. She sees a mysterious person in a black hoodie and freaks out.

It will be interesting to see if Reyansh has actually died or if he is using tricks to stop Aradhna from getting associated with Jay.

Primary plot of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

The core concept of the show was falling in love despite red flags. The story of the show started with a passionate journalist, Aradhna Sahni (Shivangi Joshi) working for a firm owned by Reyansh Lamba (Kushal Tandon). The duo fell in love; however, they fell apart following a major misunderstanding.

ALSO READ: Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhna to get completely broken after Reyansh’s death in road accident