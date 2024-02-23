WATCH: Manisha Rani seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

After her remarkable journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani found herself on cloud nine as she graced the stage of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Fans were thrilled with anticipation as Manisha made a wild card entry, eagerly awaiting her captivating performances on the grand stage.

Recently, the social media personality visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai, to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa ahead of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale.

Watch Manisha Rani's video here:

Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak temple

Manisha Rani took to social media and shared pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned the picture, "Bhagwan Ji, aapke aashirwaad ke bina toh har kaam adhoora hai, aur ab jeet kar hi aaye, aashirwaad dijiye (Without your blessings, every task remains incomplete, and now that victory has arrived, please bless us)."

She wore a traditional lavender suit during her visit. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant was surrounded by her fans outside the Siddhivinayak temple. Manisha also thanked her fans for their support and asked the paparazzi to vote for her ahead of the finale.

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani, who was a finalist in Bigg Boss OTT 2, grabbed headlines during her stint in the Bigg Boss house, primarily for her close friendship with the first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan. Their camaraderie was frequently observed as they were seen spending time together.

Following her stint on BB OTT, Manisha is now channeling her focus towards her career, diligently working to establish a strong presence for her professional endeavors.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Approaching its grand finale, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has captivated not only TV audiences but also entertained them through social media platforms. The judging panel, featuring Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora, has consistently engaged fans with entertaining reels. In a recent video, the trio shared a delightful glimpse of the delectable food dishes served on the sets of the show, adding an extra flavor to the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 experience.

For those unfamiliar, the six contestants who have successfully reached the finale in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 include Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, Shiv Thakare, and Adrija Sinha. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

