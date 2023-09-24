WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa with family

After lighting up the atmosphere for days, Ganpati idols are getting tearful goodbyes! Celebrities are also biding adieu to their Ganpati idols and wishing that the Lord Ganesha will return soon to their lives next year. Bharti Singh, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik among others performed Ganpati visarjan with full enthusiasm and zeal. Among many other celebrities, TV's popular power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also waved goodbye to their dear Ganesh Ji.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Ganpati Visarjan

Just like a married couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra carried on the Ganpati Visarjan rituals along with Tejasswi's family. Teju's father held the Ganpati idol while Karan was constantly by his side. Like a dotting daughter, amid chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Tejasswi was seen asking her father if he needed help with holding the heavy Ganpati idol. With excitement and festive galore, the family marched for the visarjan.

Have a look at the video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met each other on the shoot of a quiz show. However, the duo bonded during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The couple fell in love and accepted the same on national television. They braved many allegations and turmoil inside the controversial show. While people believed that the couple wouldn't last long post the show, TejRan proved them wrong and is still going strong after around two years.

Tejasswi and Karan post Bigg Boss 15

Soon after the couple came out of the controversial house, they became a rage. In no time, Tejasswi and Karan became papps' favorites and were often papped together. They don't shy away from expressing their love on social media with mushy pictures and captions. Tejasswi bagged Naagin 6 while she was doing Bigg Boss 15. The show recently concluded. Karan Kundrra took up Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as a werewolf and the show was quite talked-about. While Tejasswi is yet to announce her upcoming project, Karan will be seen in Thank You For Coming.

