Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Monkey D Luffy From One Piece Wins Best Main Character

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held in Tokyo on 2nd March. Numerous celebrities attended the ceremony as presenters and many awards were given out in different categories. And this year’s Best Main Character award was given to none other than Monkey D Luffy from One Piece.

Why did Monkey D Luffy win the award?

It was announced by Crunchyroll anime awards that Monkey D Luffy was the winner in the Best Main Character category defeating characters like Eren and Thorfinn. The presenter of this award was American Twitch streamer and cosplayer Emiru.

There are many reasons behind why Luffy won this particular award over so many other entries. One of the main reasons is that the fans were allowed to cast one vote per day for their favorite characters. And since One Piece has one of the largest fandoms out of any anime, it was not a surprise to see Luffy win.

Another reason was the incredible character development and power growth that Luffy went through in the anime’s latest Wano Arc, which was animated in 2023. Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the anime was so iconic that it almost broke social media sites with how many people were talking about it. At the end of the day, fans were happy because Luffy is a deserving candidate for this award.

Who were the other nominations in this category?

Of course, Luffy was not the only protagonist who was nominated for the award. The other nominees for the Best Main Character Award were Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1, Hitori Gotto aka Bocchi from Bocchi the Rock, Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob from Mob Psycho 100 III, Denji from Chainsaw Man, and Thorfinn from Vinland Saga s2.

A lot of One Piece fans were not happy about the fact that the anime was not nominated in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards’ Best Anime and it caused quite a bit of controversy on the internet. That was somewhat placated with Luffy winning an award. However, a lot of other anime fans were not happy with the results as they thought characters like Eren and Thorfinn are much more layered and went through a lot of character development.

