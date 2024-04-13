Kagurabachi Chapter 29: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Mark your calendars, Kagurabachi enthusiasts, because the next chapter is almost here! In the previous chapter, we saw Chihiro explore Rakuzaichi's vault, uncovering the existence of an emergency exit door. Furthermore, the revelation about the Cloud Gouger blade's limited functionality has brought a time-constraint to Chihiro’s mission.

With the last chapter leaving us on the edge of our seats, readers are eagerly awaiting the next installment to see how the story unfolds. Here’s everything you need to know about Kagurabachi Chapter 29, from the release date to the expected plot and more!

Kagurabachi Chapter 29: release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 29 is set to be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most international readers can read it on April 14, 2024, due to time zone differences. Fans can find the chapter digitally on platforms like MangaPlus, Viz Media's official site, and Shonen Jump+ app. Keep in mind that while some chapters are free, others may require a subscription.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 29

In Kagurabachi Chapter 29, readers can expect an intense fight between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiyuki as their paths cross unexpectedly. Hiyuki's arrival introduces a new dynamic, and whether she chooses to aid Chihiro in his mission or confront him with her own agenda is uncertain as she is likely seeking answers before committing to any course of action.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi Chapter 29 may also follow Hakuri and Shiba as they make their decisive move, potentially shedding light on their role in the unfolding events. Additionally, there's a possibility of the chapter shifting back to the auction hall, where the inhumane practices of the Rakuzaichi auction will be presented.

Kagurabachi Chapter 28 recap

Titled Breach, Kagurabachi Chapter 28 began with a flashback about the events unfolding just days before the auction, on November 4th. Chihiro Rokuhira confides in Shiba about the challenges he faces while scouting the Rakuzaichi's storeroom. He reveals the peculiar nature of the storeroom, explaining that its structure and dimensions defy physical laws, making it difficult to maintain a connection to Enten, his Enchanted Blade. Recalling a conversation with Kyora Sazanami, Chihiro reflects on the transfer of authority over the vault from one clan head to another.

Chihiro questions Hakuri about the succession process within the Sazanami family. Hakuri recounts the passing of the mantle from Kyora's grandfather to Kyora himself through a ceremonial ritual held at the family cemetery, which is believed to hold sacred powers. Moving to November 6th, Chihiro shares with Shiba his discovery of a mysterious door within the vault. Unlike the other items encased in the vault, this door appears less concealed, leading Chihiro to speculate that it could serve as an emergency exit to relocate auction items in the physical world. This hints at a crucial clue to unlocking the secrets of the vault.

Meanwhile, in the auction hall, Kyora and the auctioneers become aware of a disturbance above, realizing Chihiro had arrived. Realizes that Chihiro has uncovered the vault's secret, Kyora looks forward to the potential increase in the Enchanted Blade's value upon Chihiro's death. However, Chihiro must journey to the Sazanami clan's underground cemetery to fully unlock its mysteries, as it exists one level lower than the auction hall.

Elsewhere, Hakuri and others wait in a car when Shiba suddenly appears, accompanied by Yuu Inazuma. Shiba informs Hakuri that it's time to proceed, setting the stage for their involvement in unfolding events. A brief flashback underscores the urgency of Chihiro's mission, highlighting the deteriorating state of the Cloud Gouger blade, which is nearing its final uses before becoming useless.

In Kagurabachi Chapter 28, Chihiro finds himself inside the Rakuzaichi building, unleashing the power of Mei against a group of guards, signaling the start of a confrontation. However, the chapter's climax arrives with the unexpected entrance of Hiyuki, wielding the Flame Bone of the Starving weapon, adding a new layer of intensity to the unfolding events.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kagurabachi.