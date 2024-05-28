Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Anime Confirms July Release Date; Cast, Plot & More

When the popular franchise of Kinnikuman announced its 40th-anniversary project, the fans were certainly in for a new story. In the same streak, the makers have brought major updates for the fans waiting for the series. It is after March 2023 that Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Anime is getting a final release date. Thus, here is everything you need to know about the latest piece of updates.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Anime: Release date and where to watch

As per the latest update from Anime Trending, the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Anime will start airing in Japan on July 7, 2024, with an initial episode 0. Japanese viewers can watch it on CBC and TBS networks. For international fans, Netflix has acquired licensing and streaming rights for the series.

Cast and staff updates

Here is the complete list of the credited cast and staff members working on Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc anime:

Staff Members

Director: Akira Sato

Writer: Makoto Fukami

Music: Yasuharu Takanashi

Studio: Production I.G

Licensed by: Netflix

Original network: CBC, TBS (Agaru Anime)

Cast Members

Kinnikuman: Mamoru Miyano

Mayumi Kinniku/Prince Kamehame: Akira Kamiya

Meat: Sumire Uesaka

Terryman: Daisuke Ono

Robin Mask: Katsuyuki Konishi

Warsman: Yuki Kaji

Ramenman: Tomokazu Seki

Brocken Jr.: Jun Kasama

Geronimo: Kensho Ono

Buffaloman: Hiroki Yasumoto

Black Hole: Toshiya Miyata

Stecasee-King: Tetsuya Kakihara

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Anime: What is the anime about?

The official synopsis of Pony Canyon reveals the anime's story to revolve around the titular Prince Kinnikuman. We come to know that the prince has been the bait for ridicule as a useless Chojin from Kinnikusei. However, everything changes for him from the moment he wins the Chojin World Cup and its subsequent tournament.

During this competition, he and his friends fought with valor in order to protect the world from Akuma Chojin and Perfect Chojin. And once the dust of the battles settled, Kinnikuman comes home to serve as a family man. However, things do not go in his favor as more trouble is waiting for him around the corner. And so, the story takes a look into the Prince's life after all the war is over.

It will be interesting to see how this tale pans out in an anime on the screens. We will be sure to update this section with all the intel as they come.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

