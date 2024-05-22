Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Anime Adaptation Announced; Trailer, Plot & More

Ahead of the start of the Summer 2024 slate, new updates from upcoming series can be seen all over the new charts. Amongst these is the Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms which is getting an anime adaptation very soon. This week, the official website of the series brought an update on the anime adaptation. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the newest outing so far.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Anime announcement

It was through the official website of the series that the update for the anime adaptation was revealed. The fans were updated that their beloved romantic comedy manga by Ran Kuze would be getting an anime adaptation very soon. Along with this, the studio and staff updates were also revealed.

The first look of the anime is stitched into a teaser trailer form. The 39-second video reveals the first look of the characters. You can check out the latest teaser right here:

Staff updates

Here are the staff updates for the Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms anime adaptation:

Staff:

Director: Yoshiaki Okumura

Yoshiaki Okumura Series Composition and Script: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Character Designs: Mayumi Watanabe

Mayumi Watanabe Music Composer: Akiyuki Tateyama

Akiyuki Tateyama Art Director: Masakazu Miyake

Masakazu Miyake Animation Production: SynergySP

As of now, the cast details have not been revealed to the fans.

What is the series about?

As per the official synopsis of the series, the story revolves around the high school sweetheart, Mona, who has been popular in the school for the longest time. And what is interesting is that she has also enjoyed all this attention. But things seem to change when a new transfer student enters their class.

Medaka Kuroiwa, the newest entry to their class has been impervious to her charms. And so, Mona makes it her mission to show Medaka why she is the charm of the school. Thus begins the story of quirky back and forth between the two sides.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel on release details, a cast list, and more.

