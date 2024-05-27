Sakuna Of Rice And Ruin Anime Unveils New Trailer; Release Date, Plot & More to Know

The Summer 2024 slate is surely going to bring some of the most unique stories to the screens. Amongst them is an action series getting major updates this week. Sakuna Or Rice and Ruin, the popular role-playing simulation video game's anime adaptation has unveiled brand-new details this week. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the latest updates

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108: Kafka May Lose In The Battle Against No. 9; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Sakuna Of Rice And Ruin Anime: Release date

As suggested by the latest update and trailer, the final release date for Sakuna Of Rice And Ruin Anime is July 6, 2024 [Japan only]. We will be sure to update this section with intel on the streaming details of the anime. For now, the series will be airing on TV Tokyo in the Summer Slate. You can check out the latest trailer of the series right here:

Staff Updates

The cast names and voice actors are yet to be revealed to the fans. However, the staff members have already been credited in the latest update. These are as follows:

What is the anime about?

As mentioned above, Sakuna Of Rice And Ruin is the anime adaptation of the popular action role-playing simulation video game. The story of the game revolves around the titular Princess Sakuna, who has lived most of her life comfortably, without having to get involved in the matters of the kingdom. However, one incident would change everything in her life.

Advertisement

While the Princess belonged to the clan of gods and spirits of Yanato, it was her first time meeting the children of men, the humans. When Lady Kamihitsuki of her kingdom orders her to protect the island from a plague, her chance encounter with humans tells her a lot about the past of her own people. This is where the story of a brave decision and rice-ruin begins.

It will be interesting to see how this story pans out in the form of an anime on the screens. All relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Who is Obanai Iguro? All To Know About The Serpent Hashira