Tower of God Season 2 Unveils Episode Sneak Peek; Deets Here

Tower of God is set to return for Season 2 in just a few days, with Crunchyroll revealing a special preview of the premiere episode. The anime will feature a different look than the first season, as the next arc takes place six years after the first season's conclusion, introducing many new faces to the audience. This marks the return of a popular anime franchise in the upcoming Summer 2024 anime wave.

Crunchyroll will stream Tower of God Season 2 as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. The original Tower of God webcomic from SIU and published on WEBTOON began in June 2010 with 14 physical volumes released to date in Korea. The anime adaptation of the series produced by Telecom Animation Film and directed by Takashi Sano aired in April 2020.

Crunchyroll releases Tower of God season 2 episode sneak peek

Crunchyroll has released newest sneak peek of Tower of God season 2. This special early look into Tower of God Season 2 Episode 1 showcases not only the final two episodes of the first season as a refresher for fans needing a reminder, but also the first half of the new season premiere. With the full premiere not making its debut for another few days, this is the first full look at the new season.

Tower of God Season 2 will premiere in Japan on July 7th and will be exclusively available on Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Directed by Akira Suzuki for The Answer Studio, the season features a voice cast including Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace, Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Saori Hayami as Rachel, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

Crunchyroll teases what to expect from the new season as such:

"Ja Wangnan can't seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn."

A brief about Tower of God

Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. He has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious Tower, with only his close friend, Rachel, to keep him company. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

Tower of God has received several mobile game adaptations and merchandise. In Japan, the web manhwa received an anime television series adaptation by Telecom Animation Film that first premiered on Naver Series On in South Korea, and aired in Japan immediately afterward. It originally aired from April to June 2020. Crunchyroll licensed and simulcasted the Japanese broadcast version of the anime for its streaming service.

