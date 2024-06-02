Wonderland's Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum join forces for mesmerizing duet covers of Dream, Holiday and more on The Seasons - Zico's Artist

Wonderland actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum appeared as guests on The Seasons - Zico's Artist. The two actors would appear in the lead roles in the much-anticipated film Wonderland. They cast a spell on the audience with their enchanting performance to hits like Soemthin' Stupid and the film Coco's Somethin' Stupid.

Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum impress with their duet on The Seasons - Zico's Artist

Upcoming film Wonderland's actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum appeared on May 31's broadcast of The Seasons - Zico's Artist. The lead actors took the stage and flaunted their talent as talented singers and pianist. Bae Suzy made her debut in the entertainment industry as a member of the K-pop girl group Miss A. Park Bo Gum is also known to be a skilled vocalist.

The duo opened the night with the song Somethin' Stupid and went on to cover songs like Suzy's Satellite, Holiday and Dream. For some of the tracks, Bae Suzy impressed with her vocals while Park Bo Gum took to the piano. They also performed the emotional song from Coco, Remember Me. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Wonderland

Wonderland will premiere on June 5 in South Korea. Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Goblin star Gong Yoo will be making a cameo appearance in the film. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost.

Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events taking place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.

The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong, who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4, and On the Road, Two.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong Ho faces backlash for commenting on Kim Hye Yoon’s appearance during filming