Wonderland's Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum join forces for mesmerizing duet covers of Dream, Holiday and more on The Seasons - Zico's Artist

Wonderland co-stars Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum performed on The Seasons - Zico's Artist. The on-screen couple proved their talent as amazing singers and musicians.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jun 02, 2024  |  03:41 PM IST |  10.6K
Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy: The Seasons' Instagram
Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy: The Seasons' Instagram

Wonderland actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum appeared as guests on The Seasons - Zico's Artist. The two actors would appear in the lead roles in the much-anticipated film Wonderland. They cast a spell on the audience with their enchanting performance to hits like Soemthin' Stupid and the film Coco's Somethin' Stupid. 

Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum impress with their duet on The Seasons - Zico's Artist

Upcoming film Wonderland's actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum appeared on May 31's broadcast of The Seasons - Zico's Artist. The lead actors took the stage and flaunted their talent as talented singers and pianist. Bae Suzy made her debut in the entertainment industry as a member of the K-pop girl group Miss A. Park Bo Gum is also known to be a skilled vocalist.


The duo opened the night with the song Somethin' Stupid and went on to cover songs like Suzy's Satellite, Holiday and Dream. For some of the tracks, Bae Suzy impressed with her vocals while Park Bo Gum took to the piano. They also performed the emotional song from Coco, Remember Me. 

More about Wonderland

Wonderland will premiere on June 5 in South Korea. Bae SuzyPark Bo GumChoi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Goblin star Gong Yoo will be making a cameo appearance in the film. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost.

Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events taking place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland. 

The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong, who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4, and On the Road, Two. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

