BIGBANG’s G-Dragon gets appointed as visiting professor in department of mechanical engineering at KAIST

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon landed a role as a visiting professor at the Korea Advanced Institute Of Science and Technology (KAIST). His stint kicks off from June 4 this year and stretches over two years until June 2026.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is set to become a special professor at KAIST. Reports from media outlet OSEN suggested that he'll formally receive the appointment letter post the Innovate Korea 2024 talk show, scheduled to take place at the KAIST headquarters in Daejeon.

G-Dragon appointed as visiting professor in KAIST

KAIST has confirmed that BIGBANG's G-Dragon was granted a letter of appointment as a visiting professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering following his participation in the Innovate Korea 2024 talk show held at the KAIST headquarters in Daejeon on June 5.

Innovate Korea 2024 is a collaborative event between KAIST and the National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST). During this gathering, G-Dragon, alongside Galaxy Corporation’s CEO Choi Yong Ho and KAIST's president Lee Kwang Hyung, engaged in discussions about upcoming technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) and their intersection with K-pop.

G-Dragon's role as a visiting professor extends for two years until June 4, 2026. Additionally, he will serve as a global ambassador for KAIST, aiding in strengthening the institution's international outreach. Anticipated is G-Dragon's presence at the lecture and he will stand at the podium where he will deliver a special lecture on leadership tailored for both undergraduate and graduate students. Through sharing his journey as an artist, he aims to impart students with valuable insights and a broader vision of the world.

Speaking about his appointment as a visiting professor, G-Dragon expressed his deep honor to join KAIST, a renowned institution that fosters numerous scientific talents. He eagerly anticipates the promising synergy, likening it to a "big bang," resulting from the collaboration between top experts in science and technology and his expertise in the entertainment realm. Recently, he also shared an Instagram story featuring a jacket adorned with the KAIST logo on the back.

More about G-Dragon

In the past year, G-Dragon inked an exclusive deal with Galaxy Corporation, delving into AI-focused projects, reflecting his keen interest in the field. He made an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024) in Las Vegas, the globe's premier exhibition for electronics and information technology (IT), showcasing his dedication to exploring advancements in this domain.

