Top 5 Fastest Movies to cross USD 2 Billion Worldwide at the Box Office

Over the years, we have seen tons of magnum opus blockbusters from all around the world with the biggest ones coming from Hollywood. Several of them provide a once in a lifetime theatrical experience. A few of these films go to collect USD 2 Billions worldwide at the box office.

As Ne Zha 2 becomes the first non-Hollywood film, a Chinese film to enter this list, let’s take a look at some films who were the fastest in history to achieve this feat.

1. Avengers: Endgame

In the history of movies globally, Marvel’s much loved blockbuster Avengers: Endgame became the fastest film to cross USD 2 Billion at the box office. It had achieved the feat in just 11 days of its release. This magnum opus multistarrer leading to the end of an era for the MCU was wholeheartedly accepted by the audience flocking to the theatres. The total worldwide gross of the films stands at USD 2.79 Billion against an estimated budget of USD 356 - 400 Million.

2. Ne Zha 2

The latest addition and the only Chinese film to secure its place in this prestigious list is Ne Zha 2. This humongous animated Chinese blockbuster has seen Nearly USD 2 Billion coming from the China box office only with the rest of the territories contributing a way smaller amount compared to China. The film crossed USD 2 Billion in just 33 days of its global run.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water was the much hyped sequel to James Cameron’s All Time Blockbuster Avatar. The sequel was released 13 years after the first part and crossed USD 2 Billion at the worldwide box office in 40 days, now being the 3rd fastest film to do so. The film featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet among others leading the film. It grossed over USD 2.32 Billion as its worldwide gross.

4. Avatar

The prequel to Way of Water, James Cameron’s Avatar becomes the 2nd film in history to collect over USD 2 Billion at the box office. The film featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver among others leading this sci-fi epic blockbuster. The film crossed USD 2 Billion at the box office in 40 days with its total worldwide gross ending at USD 2.92 Billion.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

The third complete Avengers film in the MCU and directed by The Russo Brothers, Avengers: Infinity War crossed USD 2 Billion globally in 48 days. The film’s total worldwide gross stands at USD 2.05 Billion. This MCU blockbuster featured all the iconic actors of the universe coming together including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr. and tons of others.

