Box Office: Chinese Animated Epic Ne Zha 2 Smashes Records, Becomes First Animation to Hit USD 1.9B Globally

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has shattered records, becoming the only animated film in history to hit USD 1.9 billion at the global box office. The film achieved this milestone in just 26 days, solidifying its status as a juggernaut in the animation scene.

In its domestic market, Ne Zha 2 added another USD 48.4 million over the weekend, despite a slight decline in screenings. The film had 238,000 screenings, down by 1,000 from the previous day. Despite a 42.9% drop from the prior Sunday, it still logged the biggest fourth-Sunday performance ever recorded in a single market.

Directed and written by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha. Released in theaters across China on January 29 to coincide with the Chinese New Year, the film was made available in various formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, CINITY, CGS, and Dolby Cinema, to cater to a broad audience. Like its predecessor, Ne Zha 2 received widespread critical acclaim for its storytelling, animation quality, and emotional depth.

With a production budget of USD 80 million, Ne Zha 2 has broken multiple box office records and dethroned Inside Out 2 (2024) as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The achievement is significant for a non-American, non-English-language animated film, highlighting the growing influence of Chinese animation on the global stage.

The film’s momentum is set to continue, with pre-sales for its fourth Monday already reaching $2 million. It is slated to play on over 211,000 screens today, a significant reduction from the day before. Industry analysts are keenly watching to see if the film will break past the coveted $2 billion mark, further solidifying its place in box office history.

The sequel continues the legendary tale of the titular character and his companion, Ao Bing. Following a catastrophic battle, the two heroes’ souls were saved, but their bodies faced destruction. Taiyi Zhenren, their mentor, devises a plan to reconstruct their forms using the mystical seven-colored lotus. The narrative blends Chinese mythology with stunning visuals, creating a complete cinematic experience for audiences.

As Ne Zha 2 continues its record-breaking run, we place our bets on it emerging as the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing highly anticipated releases like Avatar 3 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Its unprecedented success underscores the global appeal of Asian animation and its potential to challenge Hollywood’s dominance in the animated film sector.