“That Was Never Our Intention” Zoe Saldaña Apologizes After Emilia Pérez Offends Mexican Viewers
The Oscar-winning actress responds to backlash over the film’s portrayal of Mexico, emphasizing its universal message.
After winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Oscars for Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldaña addressed criticism from Mexican audiences who found the film’s depiction of their country offensive. While expressing regret that some viewers were hurt, she defended the movie’s themes and welcomed open dialogue on how it could have been improved.
Speaking in the press room, Saldaña responded to a journalist who said the film had been “really hurtful” to many Mexicans.
“First of all, I’m very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. We spoke from a place of love,” she said. However, she insisted that Emilia Pérez was not solely about Mexico but rather a broader story of resilience and friendship.
“These women could have been Russian, Dominican, Black from Detroit, from Israel, or from Gaza,” she continued. “They are universal women struggling against systemic oppression, trying to find their most authentic voices.”
Despite the controversy, Saldaña welcomed further discussion: “I’m always open to sitting down with my Mexican brothers and sisters, with love and respect, to have a great conversation on how Emilia Pérez could have been done better.”
During her acceptance speech, Saldaña also spoke about her family’s immigrant roots and the significance of winning an Oscar for a Spanish-speaking role.
While Emilia Pérez faced criticism from some Mexican and LGBTQ+ viewers throughout awards season, it was a major contender at the 2025 Oscars with 13 nominations. The film won Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song but also tied the record for most losses in Oscars history, with 11 unsuccessful bids.