5 Lowest Grossers of Marvel Post-Pandemic; from Shang-Chi to the Marvels

Ever since the Covid-19 Pandemic began and then ended, Marvel has seen a lot of ups and downs on the box office due to reasons varying for each film. While many fans seem disappointed with the replacement of the old superhero cast with the new one, some are more disinterested in the plot of the new phase of releases. Hurdling up and down the box office and reviews, these are the top 5 lowest MCU grossers post pandemic.

1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced Simu Liu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the titular role of Shang-Chi. Though the film gained positive reviews and was one of the earliest Marvel films to release during the pandemic period in 2021, it failed to bring any considerable excitement to the ticket windows, ending its run with just USD 432.2 Million gross at the worldwide box office.

2. Eternals

Eternals was a multi-starrer project which brought together a whole new team of superheroes in the MCU. The film released in 2021 after Shang-Chi and was hoped to open up a new path for the cinematic universe but ultimately failed at the box office due to negative reception from the audience. Its total worldwide gross stands at USD 402.1M at the box office.

3. Black Widow

Black Widow was the first Marvel film to release in theatres amid the pandemic period in July 2021. This film starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular character was the first solo film for that character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also featured Florence Pugh, David Harbour among others in the lead. It failed at the box office due to highly negative reviews and the Cpvid-19 pandemic restrictions.

4. Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is a fresh release for Marvel Studios, released recently on 14 February 2025. This new installment of the Captain America series is still in theatres and has collected USD 289.4 Million worldwide at the box office. The film faced mixed to negative reviews from the critics along with the fans finding it hard to accept Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America which has resulted in such low collections for a film of its stature.

5. The Marvels

The Marvels, the female centric superhero film and the lowest grosser of The Marvels post-pandemic. The film released in 2023 featured Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as the leading superheroes. The film gained mixed to negative reviews from the critics and ended its box office run with a total of USD 206.1 Million gross worldwide.

