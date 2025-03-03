Box Office: The Ne Zha 2 phenomenon continues as the film crosses USD 2 Billion worldwide

The Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has taken over the global box office by a storm. This latest installment of the Chinese Fengshen Universe has been released recently, moving steadily towards new records at the worldwide box office. The film has secured its place among the biggest Hollywood blockbusters as the film has now crossed USD 2 Billion worldwide gross at the box office.

Ne Zha 2 USD 2 Billion worldwide and 300 Million footfalls

In its 5th weekend run, this Jiaozi directorial has added USD 65 Million to its worldwide box office, nearly 3 times higher than the previous 5th weekend record holder. At the end of its 5th weekend, the overall total of the film has reached USD 1.973 Billion at the China box office. The remaining total of over USD 27 Million comes from the overseas territory which included US, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, etc., making its worldwide gross reach USD 2 Billion feet.

Additionally, the film has sold an unimaginable total of 300 Million tickets in theatres across the globe. This achievement makes Ne Zha 2 the fourth film to touch this record in the 21st century besides magnum opus Hollywood blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

Coming to the US box office, Ne Zha 2 has become the 9th highest grossing animated film of all time in the territory, going past Pokemon 3 and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. Its 17 days total at the US box office stands at a USD 17.9 Million cume.

Ne Zha 2 is currently running in theatres, continuously breaking records and aiming for a higher and higher position at the global box office. The film is directed by Jiaozi and produced by Enlight Pictures. Have you watched this latest Chinese blockbuster yet? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

