BTS to not attend the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards for THIS reason

Bad news for ARMYs, BTS will not be performing at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) this year. On December 2, a source from MAMA revealed to Sports Donga that the superstar septet was in talks to make an appearance, but it has now been decided that they will not be appearing. Given their super hectic schedule, it will be difficult to film a performance video due to their schedule, but they are preparing a short video for ARMYs!

Also, due to the new Omicron Covid 19 variant, the South Korean government is imposing tightened restrictions on people entering the country. Anyone entering South Korea on or after December 3 must self-quarantine for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status. BTS are currently stationed in Los Angeles, United States where they had a four-day in-person concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE -LA'. They also have a performance coming up at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on December 3. Because 2021 MAMA takes place on December 11, BTS can't complete their mandatory 10-day self-quarantine in time after they arrive in South Korea.

2021 MAMA begins at 6 p.m. KST on December 11 and will be live-streamed around the world. The offline portion of the event may be cancelled depending on the government’s Covid 19 prevention measures. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

