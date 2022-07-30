‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh to enlist in the military soon? Agency REVEALS

Kang Tae Oh fans seem to be having the time of their lives as the actor gains global fame with the popularity of his ongoing drama, ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. Alongside actor Park Eun Bin who plays the titular role of lawyer Woo Young Woo, it is Kang Tae Oh’s character Lee Jun Ho that has been praised for its heartwarming nature.

However, the happiness is about to be short-lived as the actor nears his age limit of 30 years (28 according to the international standards) for carrying out his mandatory military service. While many have volunteered to take his place instead, Kang Tae Oh will soon have to enlist.

According to Kang Tae Oh’s agency Man of Creation, the actor will have to take part in his service sometime this year. However, his conscription notice has so far not been issued. His agency further revealed that though the actor wished to enlist in the Marine Corps or The Republic of Korea Navy owing to his strong build and liking towards work outs, he will probably join the army.

The most shocking news for the fans came in soon after. Man of Creation revealed that Kang Tae Oh is planning to enlist as early as the end of August to mid-September. This happens to be right around the end of his ongoing drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ which ends on August 18. If the actor does enlist in early September, he will return to the public eye by early 2024, after completing 18 months in the military.

