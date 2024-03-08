2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Victoria Monet Accepts Rising Star Honor Alongside Her Mother After Performing On My Mama

Victoria Monét, the freshly crowned Grammy Awards’ Best New Artist, accepted the Rising Star Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Award on Wednesday, March 6.

The ceremony released a full stream of the awards night on billboardwomeninmusic.com on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, hence the delayed update.

Nevertheless, Monét’s day was made even more special as the singer-songwriter received the honor from her mother herself in a sweet turn of events.

Victoria Monét receives Rising Star Honor at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Award — Her mom presents her with the prize

High on adrenaline and emotions that stemmed from her mother’s surprise appearance on stage, Monét said in her Billboard Women in Music Award acceptance speech, “It's one thing to receive an award but to receive it from someone you’ve known your whole life is really awesome.”

Further underlining the significance of the honor in her speech, Monét said, “I also love that as a rising star, [I’m] not a shooting star because shooting stars are here and gone much too fast. I plan to be here for a while.”

Elsewhere, the Touch Me singer also took a moment to give a “shout-out to all of you women in here who are sometimes doing the thankless jobs.”

Monét set the Billboard Women in Music Award stage on fire with her Mama performance

Introduced by fellow singer and songwriter JoJo, Monét graced the stage alongside four female dancers for the opening performance.

Performing the third single from her debut album Jaguar II in a shimmery sheer brown corset top and sparkly jeans, Monét made everyone present in the audience sway to the beats and melody as she sang, “I put that on my own mama, on my ‘hood/ I look fly, I look good/ You can’t touch my back, wish you could.”

Last month, Monét won three gold gramophones at the 2024 Grammys, one of which she shared with her toddler daughter Hazel for their song Hollywood.