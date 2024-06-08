51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Melody Thomas Scott And Husband Edward J Scott Receives Historic Joint Lifetime Achievement Honor

At the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 in Los Angeles, Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Edward J. Scott, were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to Daytime television.

Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J Scott's Daytime TV legacy

Since 1979, Melody has played Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless and has won many awards including four Soap Opera Update Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress. In nearly five decades as a producer, Edward is a six-time Daytime Emmy winner; he was the executive producer of The Young and the Restless while serving now as supervising producer of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Eric Braeden and Lauralee Bell from The Young and the Restless who presented, thanked them both with Braeden thanking his longtime on-screen romantic partner Melody.

Melody and Edward's friends, co-stars, and the couple's children, Jennifer, Alexandra, and Elizabeth were present in a video montage of messages meant for them showcased at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards.

Edward and Melody made heartfelt speeches after receiving the joint Lifetime Achievement Award

Edward began his winning speech with gratitude. He took to stage to express his love for wife Melody and pride over their family. He also appreciated show creators Lee Phillip Bell and Bell, as well as executive producer Brad Bell's faith in him among others. Last but not least he acknowledged the cast as well as crew.

He said, "Wow, unbelievable. I can't believe I'm standing up here from all you terrific, talented people. I'm just really lucky, and I'm proud to be here standing alongside the fabulous Melody Thomas Scott, my wife and my partner for nearly 40 years together. We're celebrating along with our three beautiful daughters, Jennifer, Alex, Elizabeth, their spouses and our five amazing, amazing grandkids."

In her speech, Melody thanked the Television Academy. In reminiscing about her journey she shared that growing up she as a Hollywood kid was family-challenged, then continued, "When I was cast on Y&R 45 years ago, I walked onto stage 41 at TV city, and knew I was finally home with the family that had been waiting for me all along."

Edward concluded his speech with a promise to continue doing his very best saying, "To continue to amaze you, to build community, and most importantly, to acknowledge and support each other's work. And we do work, don't we?"

“With a combined 93 years of contributions to our community, they are true institutions in the world of Daytime television," the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences President Adam Sharp praised the duo.

