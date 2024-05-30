Abbott Elementary Season 3: Tyler James Williams Admits To 'Misleading' Fans In The Past; Reveals Romantic Twist In Upcoming Episodes

Tyler James Williams, star of Abbott Elementary, has surprised fans with his honesty about a key moment in the show. The ABC comedy aired its Season 3 finale on May 22, where Williams' character, Gregory Eddie, finally kissed Janine Teagues, played by Quinta Brunson.

Before this, Williams misled fans during an April appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show by saying he didn't want to see Gregory and Janine together.

Tyler James Williams reveals a major twist in the upcoming episodes

In a recent interview with TVLine, Williams admitted he had been lying to keep the kiss a secret. “I knew what the finale was, and I was misleading, I kept getting asked about what was happening with Janine and Gregory, and I’m like, ‘Uhhh, they should be friends.’ No, I’ve been waiting to get to this moment just as much as everybody else has.”

He explained that he wanted to keep the surprise, despite the difficulty of keeping such a secret in today's spoiler-filled world. The actor told the outlet that he's “actually really excited to explore where they’re headed because for so long, it’s been kind of stop-start-y.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He shared with DECIDER that the kiss "felt super right" and that he and Brunson “talked about that one scene for it feels like two weeks.”

Advertisement

When asked by DECIDER’s Nicole Gallucci about his previous comments on Gregory and Janine’s relationship, Williams explained that the show has been building their connection by putting obstacles in their way.

He noted, “I think we’ve seen shifts in Gregory’s character as his jealousy arises, but at the end of the day, he has to still choose to work with Janine and support her as a partner first, before becoming a romantic partner.”

Tyler James Williams that the romantic arc is the beginning of new things

He said, “This actually brings up more questions, I think people initially are going to see it as an answer. But when you really sit down and think about it, we have to explore all of these questions. And this isn’t a definitive. The show doesn’t stop here. If anything, it feels like it just got started.”

Fans can look forward to more of Gregory and Janine in Season 4, as Abbott Elementary has been renewed by ABC. Williams hinted that the kiss will raise more questions than it answers.

Abbott Elementary is available for streaming on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Will There Be Abbott Elementary Season 4? Exploring Details As Tyler James Williams Gives Insights Into Future Storyline