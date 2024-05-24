Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 15: Will There Be Another Episode? Find Out

Abbott Elementary season 3 opens with a surprising shake-up that sends series protagonist, Janine Teagues, away from her beloved school. While she spent most of the year working at the school district, both she and her fellow Abbott educators were forced out of their comfort zones, and each made exciting character progress along the way. Whether it was the unlikely roommate ship of Melissa and Jacob or Barbara tearing down her walls, Season 3 has been far from stagnant.

Will there be episode 15 of Abbott Elementary season 3?

While fans would like to have more episodes in the season, there won't be any more episodes in the season 3 of Abbott Elementary.

The season consisted of 14 episodes, a less amount than usual due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. Like the previous season, the season stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In Abbott Elementary season 3, Episode 14 titled Party, Janine, played by Quinta Brunson, hosted an epic end-of-school bash, culminating in a long-awaited kiss and many lingering questions. And less than a week after the extended Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary, ABC granted an early renewal for Season 4. Although Abbott Elementary Season 4 doesn't yet have a specific premiere date, it is confirmed to debut on ABC in 2024.

Janine’s end-of-the-year party is the perfect fictional and real-life send-off for the season; Abbott works best as an ensemble, and for the first time in a while, the main cast is together in the same four walls for the majority of the episode.

Before Janine’s selected friends and coworkers file into her 350 square foot apartment, they wrap up the academic year with silly last-day-of-school bits like Jacob having his students watch Remember the Titans and the parents blatantly ignoring Ava’s instructions to save applause until the very end of the kindergartner’s graduation ceremony.

The series has average scores of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season holds an approval rating of 98% with an average rating of 8.3 out of 10, based on 45 reviews. The site's critical consensus said, "Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won't-they dynamic."

What to expect from Abbott Elementary season 4?

The exact premiere date of Abbott Elementary season 4 is still unknown, however, Tyler James Williams, who portrays Gregory Eddie, shared in an interview with Decider what fans can look forward to in the new season.

Discussing Janine and Gregory's significant kiss in the Season 3 finale, Williams told Decider, “I think the biggest tease I can give you is this isn’t an answer. This actually brings up more questions. I think people initially are going to see it as an answer. But when you really sit down and think about it, we have to explore all of these questions. And this isn’t a definitive. The show doesn’t stop here. If anything, it feels like it just got started.”

He further added, "The only person who really knows probably what happened is Jacob. We now have to kind of reveal it to the rest of the school, or maybe not, or maybe keep it a secret. That’s the hemming and hawing of, well, do we try to play this close to the vest? Do we try to just be professional at work and something else outside? What is that something else outside?”

Season 3 of the show had a number of guest stars including Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and actor Bradley Cooper.

Talking about potential guest appearances for the upcoming season, Williams said, “I’ve always liked the idea of Solange coming in, because I love Gregory interacting with women that make him uncomfortable” Williams said.

“There’s so many options. There’s also this Philly native thing — like getting Will Smith in here somewhere would be fun.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, the third season has received an approval rating of 100% based on 10 reviews. The site’s critical consensus reads, "Abbott Elementary has done its homework on sitcom longevity, finding fresh complications for its ragtag band of educators while deepening them as well-rounded people rather than comical caricatures."

