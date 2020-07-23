Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of throwing ‘bottles like grenades’: Most violent night of our relationship

Johnny Depp’s libel trial gets messier as the days unfold. In today’s hearing, Johnny’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused the actor of launching glass bottles at her like they were grenades. Read ahead to see Amber’s full claims.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are back in court and things are getting uglier. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Aquaman actress were separately spotted arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice today in London for Johnny’s ongoing libel against The Sun newspaper for calling him a “wife-beater.” As the defamation suit unfolded further today, Just Jared reported that Amber accused Johnny of throwing dozens of bottles at her “like grenades,” saying he threw “all the bottles in reach” towards her during an explosive 2015 fight on a trip to Australia.

“He started picking the bottles up one by one and throwing them like grenades,” she said, adding that it was “around 30 (bottles) in total.” “He threw all the bottles that were in reach, all except for one which was a celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine.”

After this claim, Amber was accused of lying in court by one of Johnny Depp‘s lawyers, Eleanor Laws. Eleanor showed footage from Johnny and Amber‘s Thanksgiving celebration in November 2015 where allegedly Amber was abused. Johnny‘s lawyer asked her to explain the footage shown to the courtroom as no violence could be seen. To which Amber said, “Our fights never happened in front of the family. They typically happened after everyone had gone to bed.” Eleanor then said, “You are making this up as you go along.”

Then, Johnny’s team of lawyers focused on a different night in December of 2015 where Amber previously said was “one of the worst and most violent nights of our relationship.” Eleanor read the witness statement which included Amber saying he had ripped out her hair and punched her. Eleanor said, “That’s just a complete set of lies, isn’t it?” Amber replied, “No.”

“You didn’t have any bruises at all when you saw nurse Erin Boerum, did you?” Laws added, to which Amber responded, “I had two black eyes, a broken nose, a broken rib… I had bruises all over my body. I had bruised ribs, bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had two black eyes, I had a broken nose, I had a broken lip… the really bad ones (bruises) were in my hairline, on my scalp. There was chunks of hair missing, there was pus in those wounds in my hair line, dark red bruises… purple-red on my temples and on my chin. The inside of my upper lip was cut.”

Eleanor added, “This is just nonsense, isn’t it? She (Ms Boerum) didn’t see any bruising… you had just bitten your lip because there was fresh blood on it. Had you just done that for her benefit?” Amber then replied, “Of course not.”

Earlier this week in court, Amber’s phone conversations with James Franco and Tesla CEO were also made public.

