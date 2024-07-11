Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra reaches Mumbai dressed in trendy co-ord set featuring tan and cream stripes

As the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant approaches, Mumbai is lively and packed with stars. Among the star-studded guests is our very beautiful and talented leading lady and global icon Priyanka Chopra, who, along with her husband and pop star Jonas Nick, has touched down in India to join the celebrations.

The power couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, and as always, Priyanka Chopra made a style statement with her effortless and trendy airport look. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, opted for an ensemble that was both comfortable and stylish, perfect for long flights and the ensuing media frenzy. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra’s airport outfit

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Priyanka Chopra chose a comfortable yet fashionable co-ord set from the brand SABO. Her outfit featured high-waisted trousers made from textured knit fabric, showcasing a contrasting tan and cream stripe pattern. The pants boasted an elasticated waist with a drawstring, providing a relaxed fit, and tan ribbed trims adding a chic touch to the overall look.

She paired her trousers with a matching top, which also featured a relaxed style. The top also had ribbed tan trims, a collar, and a V-neckline, mirroring the design elements of the pants and creating a cohesive look.

Advertisement

Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka in a mint green printed co-ord set. White sneakers kept the ensemble coordinated and practical. He completed his look with black sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra’s accessories and glam

Priyanka added elegant touches to her look with white pointed shoes and minimal jewelry, such as golden hoop earrings and golden rings. Oversized sunglasses completed her look.

Her hair was styled in a straight style, left open with a side part, enhancing the relaxed vibe. For make-up, she kept it minimal with natural make-up, opting for wine-toned lipstick that added a pop of color.

The union between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be grand and attract guests from different parts of the world. The Ambani family, known for celebrating in style, have promised to organize an occasion marked by luxury, customs, and the sparkle of famous personalities. It is going to be an unforgettable event where we expect to see Priyanka Chopra as well as Nick Jonas in attendance.

Advertisement

We look forward to more amazing fashion moments from visitors as the celebrations start. Priyanka Chopra sets the mood for events with her simple yet chic look, and we expect even more stunning outfits to come.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday vs Madhuri Dixit Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the purple raw mango lehenga better?