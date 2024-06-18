Will Spiderman Be a Part of Deadpool & Wolverine Universe? Director Shawn Levy Eyes Collab Like THIS

Deadpool & Wolverine, a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover film, is set to introduce both the characters and may feature MCU cameos. However, director Shawn Levy expressed his desire for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to collaborate in future films, as revealed in the new issue of Total Film, which features Deadpool & Wolverine on the cover.

As Ryan Reynolds is set to join the MCU movie timeline, and Deadpool's transition into a full-fledged MCU player allows him to interact with various heroes and villains.

Shawn Levy wants Deadpool and Spider-Man to collaborate

In the latest issue of Total Film via Games Radar, Shawn Levy chatted about other MCU projects he would love to tackle after his work on Deadpool & Wolverine. Sticking with Deadpool, Levy stressed that he would be interested in directing a movie with Deadpool and Spider-Man.

"The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity," he said. "But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

Tom Holland's ongoing development of Spider-Man 4 could make a Deadpool and Spider-Man movie an ideal continuation for Peter Parker, who is currently on his own after being forgotten by Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man 4 is expected to see him navigate a world without friends or family.

Advertisement

However, once he has faced this emotional journey in Spider-Man 4, a Deadpool and Spider-Man team-up could be a lot more fitting. Not only would it be fun to see Peter meet someone like Wade, but this could introduce a new concept for Spider-Man's live-action legacy, as Deadpool could literally show him the power of breaking the fourth wall.

A Deadpool and Spider-Man movie would also fit the direction for Peter in the MCU, as Marvel is seemingly looking to explore more of his street-level side.

Reynolds and Holland's collaboration with Marvel Studios would be a significant project, especially after Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it's unlikely to happen until Phase 7, as Marvel Studios is focusing on The Multiverse Saga. With Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success, a Deadpool and Spider-Man movie could become a reality.

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine will boost the franchise's numbers

Deadpool & Wolverine, the only MCU movie releasing in 2024, is expected to become the first in three years to surpass a billion dollars at the box office. The film, which promises a major multiversal misadventure, is expected to have a successful box office run due to compelling reasons.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine, set to release on July 26th, reunites Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, resembling their iconic roles from 2009's X-Men Origins. The film explores the MCU and X-Men universe, featuring a mysterious crisis and the Time Variance Authority's attempt to recruit Wade Wilson for the multiverse.

According to Box Office Mojo, 2016's Deadpool grossed $782,837,347 worldwide. Likewise, 2018's Deadpool 2 made even more at the box office with a worldwide all-time gross of $785,896,632. Both are extremely impressive numbers for R-rated films, as both are in the Top 5 highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

Hugh Jackmann's Wolverine will more than likely make up the difference. The combination of Jackman coming out of what many believed was a role he'd retired with 2017's Logan as well as doing so for the sake of a Deadpool team-up is a potent pairing. Regardless of how good or bad the film actually is, the draw of Jackman alone should boost Deadpool & Wolverines well past the successes of the previous two Deadpool movies.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman's return to the Wolverine role is a big deal. Having originally debuted as Logan in 2000's X-Men, Jackman has been the sole live-action Wolverine for over 24 years. As such, Jackman's return after his character's death in 2017's Logan came as quite a surprise.

The opportunity to see Jackman playing what will likely be a variant of Wolverine joining forces with Deadpool and wearing a legitimate supersuit like the one seen in the comics will prove to be very exciting.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Already Broke Its First Record As An R-Rated Movie; Here's What It Is