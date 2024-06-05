Bluey Gears To Make Return With Seven New Minisodes Slated To Premiere In July; Reveals First Look

Disney Branded Television has exciting news! They're bringing the first seven Bluey Minisodes on Wednesday, July 3, at midnight PDT, on Disney+. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

Bluey show is set to return in July with new minisodes

But that’s not all! You can also catch the first two minisodes on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on the same day. Then, they'll air the other five minisodes over the Fourth of July weekend during their Red, White, and Bluey marathon.

These super short Bluey Minisodes, each lasting from one to three minutes, are written by the creator, Joe Brumm, and made by Ludo Studio. They're all about the fun adventures of Bluey and her little sister, Bingo.

In the first minisode, they called Burger Dog, Bluey, and Bingo groove to some annoying music while their dad, Bandit, tries to stop it. The other minisodes have titles like Bingo 3000, Muffin Unboxing, and Letter. Sounds like a blast!

More Bluey Minisodes are coming later this year and in 2025. Bluey has become super popular worldwide, especially in the U.S., where it was the most-watched series on streaming last quarter! The show is about Bluey, a cute blue dog, who lives with her mom, dad, and Bingo. Ludo Studio makes it for ABC and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

What makes Bluey loved by both parents and kids alike?

People love Bluey because it's so relatable and sweet. It’s all about the adventures of childhood and family life, with lots of fun and important lessons thrown in. The show is loved by kids and grown-ups alike for its heartwarming stories and funny moments. Plus, it has just the right mix of humor and touching scenes that keep fans returning for more.

The Bluey series, created by the Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio, is broadcast and streamed worldwide, excluding Australia, New Zealand, and China. You can catch it on Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and Disney+ thanks to a broadcasting agreement between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

