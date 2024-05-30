Bridget Jones 4 Cast: Who Is Playing Who? All Characters Announced So Far

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth film in the Bridget Jones' Diary franchise, is going to be most likely based on the 2013 book of the same title by Helen Fielding, though things are not very clear as to how much the movie will adapt from the book has reportedly started filming in London on May 9, 2024. It's been almost a decade since we saw Bridget Jones' Diary's third film. And that makes people more excited about the upcoming installment.

Adding to that, the release date has also been announced recently. It is set for US release on Valentine's Day 2025. If we talk about who's in the cast, we can see many actors from the originals are returning for the fourth season. Read who have been confirmed so far.

All characters announced for Bridget Jones 4

Isla Fisher, Nico Parker, Josette Simon, and Leila Farzad have joined the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis will return as Bridget's friends. What role they will be playing, is currently not known. Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent are back as Bridget's Mum and Dad.

Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson return as love interests Daniel Cleaver and OB/GYN Dr. Rawling, respectively, while Renée Zellweger reprises the title role. Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be among the other newest additions. The film will also see Celia Imrie, Neil Pearson, and Joanna Scanlan in returning roles.

During an appearance on The Talk in 2019, Zellweger confirmed that she'd be interested in starring as Bridget Jones once again.

Previous films Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) together grossed over USD 760 million globally.

Production details of Bridget Jones 4

Michael Morris, who directed the Andrea Riseborough drama To Leslie, will be helming this upcoming fourth film in the franchise. The film is currently in production from a script by Helen Fielding, Abi Morgan, and Dan Mazer.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy by Universal, StudioCanal, and Miramax is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett through Working Title Films. Executive producers include Fielding, Sarah-Jane Wright, and Amelia Granger. StudioCanal will co-finance and co-distribute in select international territories. Miramax is also co-financing the film.

