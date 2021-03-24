Britney Spears leaves fans super confused with her cryptic Instagram posts referencing 'RED'

Posing for the camera in a sheer black lace top, the 39-year-old music icon referred to the colour red in her post. Check it out below.

Britney Spears has been making headlines for multiple reasons. from her conservatorship to court battle, the 'Piece of Me' singer drew attention for her cryptic Instagram posts. Taking to social media, the singer shared a series of photos and a video and left fans wondering what she was exactly up to. Posing for the camera in a sheer black lace top, the 39-year-old music icon referred to the colour red in her post.

However, fans did not spot a single reference to red leaving them confused. In the first post, Britney wrote, "Twisted elegance … introducing red," with emojis of a rose, lips and lipstick. In the second post, the 'toxic' singer captioned it, "no lipstick… blush or foundation cause i was in a rush… but you get the idea!!!!! red!!!!!"

While the second caption did give an idea that the singer was possibly without makeup, fans still did not understand the mention of red. Last but not the least, Britney shared a photo of just red lips. While one fan wrote, "Omg what does red mean we need the tea." Another one asked, "What does this mean queen." One of the most liked comments was, "There's literally no red here friend."

Some others wondered if Britney was possibly hinting at new music as one fan commented saying that Twisted Elegance would make for a great album name. However, it's unclear if Britney is promoting an upcoming project or product line.

Over the last few weeks, fans have increasingly grown protective of Britney since the FX documentary Framing Britney Spears aired. 'Save Britney' began trending on social media as her career, life and conservatorship battle was highlighted in the documentary.

