BTS FESTA 2020: V hopes to work on MV tougher than ON with Jimin; Jungkook rejected Jin ad lib in Jamais Vu

As part of the FESTA 2020 celebrations, to mark BTS' seventh anniversary, Big Hit Entertainment released three videos feature RM and Suga in one, discussing Respect, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope in the second where they spoke about Jamais Vu and third featured "Friends" V and Jimin.

There is no stopping BTS! Every single day, they are showering us with new content to gush over. Just over the weekend, the ARMY played witnessed to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook deliver moving speeches. They are turned Sunday night into a mini-concert when they performed on three of the hit songs - Boy With Luv, Spring Day, and Mikrokosmos - before they shared new portraits today. Just as we were printing them and hanging up the wall, Big Hit Entertainment released three new videos.

As previously revealed in the FESTA 2020 schedule, photos and videos of Answers: BTS 3 Units were released today. Big Hit segregated RM and Suga who worked on Respect, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope who collaborated on Jamais Vu, and V and Jimin who created Friends together into three subgroups. Each group opened up about their collaboration and shared some interesting and hilarious behind-the-scenes moments.

For instance, the Worldwide Handsome, JK and Hobi revealed that Jin had recorded an "amazing" ad-lib for their song. Regardless of the fact that Jin spent two hours on improvs, Kookie decided to chop it off thus the two singers joking that Jungkook directed and produced the song. Kookie suggested that the ad-lib should be released now and he came up with the perfect title: Jin's ad-lib firestorm version. We would love to see that! To top it off, they leave our stomachs in pain when they imagine the music video of Jamais Vu.

On the other hand, Taehyung and Mochi revealed that they would love to collaborate on something again but this time, TaeTae wants a challenge. He wants to push himself and ChimChim to the edge by working on a music video that is tougher than the music video of BTS' ON. The Map of the Soul: 7 song left us breathless, we would want oxygen cylinders if V and Jimin present something that outdoes ON.

Whereas RM and Suga confessed Respect turned out nothing like their imagination. Yoongi revealed the song initially did not feature the element of humour. However, when he realised the album took a serious turn, he decided to lighten things up. While they hypothetically planned the music video, Suga suggested it be funny and RM chipped in to say there should be a skit in motion on the screen.

